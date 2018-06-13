Marvel Comics Creator Stan Lee Reports Elder Abuse Against Business Manager
June 13, 2018
Police in Los Angeles are reporting an elder abuse against Marvel Comics creator, Stan Lee.
The investigation revealed a restraining order against Lee's business manager and personal advisor.
It accuses Keya Morgan for taking advantage of Lee's impaired hearing, vision and judgement, even moving from his family home and not having contact with family. Morgan was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report.
Marco A. Salinas