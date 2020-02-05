Margot Robbie Says She’s Retired From Tattooing Her Friends

If you ever dreamed of getting a tattoo from actress Margot Robbie, you’re out of luck. Her short-lived career as a tattoo artist is over.

Robbie is out doing press for her upcoming movie ‘Birds Of Prey’; while talking with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, she discussed the time she gave cast members a tattoo on the set of ‘Suicide Squad’.

Robbie then explained to Fallon that she’s retired from giving tattoos to her friends after a big mishap.

“I did my own one. But I've hung up the tattoo gun, yeah. I don't do it anymore. I had a few mishaps, and I thought I should quit."

She then went into detail about how she gave a friend the wrong tattoo the night before they were supposed to be in a wedding.

"One of my good friends was getting married in Australia and had the hens—the bachelorette party, as you would say—the night before. And of course, there was a lot of drinking, and then we're like, 'Oh, we'll get matching tattoos!' Because that's a great idea.”

“I was tattooing my friend on her back, and another friend had drawn it on in biro, like in pen, and then I tattooed it. And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, 'Oh, I didn't know that's what I was getting.'"

"I was like, 'Oh, God. What did you think you were getting?' She was like, 'Doesn't matter, I like it either way.' And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it? Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and this red, raw, scabbing tattoo."

Video of Margot Robbie Retires from Tattooing Friends After Almost Ruining a Wedding

Via: E! News