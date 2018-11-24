A Man's Career Can Be In Jeopardy If He's Too Handsome, Study Says

According to a study, handsome and attractive men can be seen a threat by their bosses and more than likely won't get a powerful position.

Researchers from University College London's School of Management and the University of Maryland says that when men hire other men, they make their negative decisions by how they look and the type of job they are trying to pursue.

"Managers are affected by stereotypes and make hiring decisions to serve their own self-interest so organizations may not get the most competent candidates," from 9Gag.com.

via 9GAG.com