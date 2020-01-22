Man Returns $43,000 He Found Inside Thrift Store Couch

Howard Kirby was looking for a couch for his man cave, and found more than ge bargained for.

He bought a furniture set and received quite a surprise. Kirby thought the furniture felt a bit uncomfortable. His daughter-in-law decided to find the underlying cause of it and began searching through the cushions. To their surprise, the discomfort came from hidden wads of cash. There was total of $43,170 hidden inside the couch.

Kirby was tempted to keep the money and sought for help from a lawyer. The lawyer said he was legally in the right to keep the cash, but instead Kirby decided to return the money. He went back to the store to find the previous owners to tell them about the money. He found them.

Kim Faith-Newberry owned the couch after her grandfather passed away. He was the original owner. The Newberry family donated the couch last month. They had no idea there was money inside when they donated it.

Kirby returned all of his $43,170 to them. He knew returning it was the right thing to do.

He said, “I've heard about it happening before and I always thought, what I would do if I found that money? Now I know," he said. "Makes me feel good. I believe I'm doing the right thing.”

