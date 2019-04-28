Man Got Beaten Up After Spoiling The Avengers Movie

A Hong Kong man was beaten up by Marvel fans after shouting out spoilers to fans who haven't watched the film, yet.

It happened at a local movie theater in Hong Kong, when the man came outside and started shouting all the spoilers to the fans who were waiting in line to watch the movie.

After he was beaten up, medics came and treated him, showing blood on his right side of his face and on his white shirt.

Remember folks, DON'T SPOIL THE ENDGAME!

via New York Post