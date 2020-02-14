Man Flashed Whataburger Customers; Was Then Hit By A Car While Fleeing Police

On Wednesday night, police in Houston responded to an indecent exposure call. According to ABC 6 News, a man allegedly flashed people while in the Whataburger drive-thru lane.

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect began to flee Police. The man then ran across several lanes of highway where he was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Officers say a second car hit the suspect as well. According to a report, neither driver was intoxicated. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, an investigation is underway.