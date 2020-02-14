Man Flashed Whataburger Customers; Was Then Hit By A Car While Fleeing Police

February 14, 2020
Jack Music
Person Running From Burger

Photo By Getty Images

On Wednesday night, police in Houston responded to an indecent exposure call. According to ABC 6 News, a man allegedly flashed people while in the Whataburger drive-thru lane. 

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect began to flee Police. The man then ran across several lanes of highway where he was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Officers say a second car hit the suspect as well. According to a report, neither driver was intoxicated. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, an investigation is underway. 

 

