Madonna Offers Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Her NYC Apartment For Sublet

Madonna is currently touring in London on her Madam X Tour when she was in the dressing room she decided to weigh in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry running off to Canada.

In a video, she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared her thoughts and said, “Don’t run off to Canada it’s so boring there.”

Last month Prince Harry joined his wife Meghan Markle and their 8-month –old son Archie in Canada after they announced they would step down as senior members of the royal family. They plan to split their time between the U.K. and Vancouver.

Madonna had a different plan in mind for them. She offered to sublet her apartment in Central Park West in New York. Madonna pitched quite the offer. In her post she says, “It is a two bedroom with the best view of Manhattan and an incredible balcony.” According to Madonna the apartment is much better than Buckingham Palace, "It's gonna be a winner. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW."

This may not be the privacy Prince Harry and Meghan had pictured after resigning from their role, but Madame X question is “Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?”

Via: Fox News