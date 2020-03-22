Madonna Bares Her Thoughts Nude From Her Bathtub As She Calls Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’

Celebrities have managed a variety of ways of being creative while under quarantine. Some are hosting live concerts from their homes; others have found ways to convince people to stay inside.

Madonna on the other hand decided to share her “bare" thoughts on her social sites.

On Friday, she shared her new version of "Vogue" in fishy parody during quarantine. She uses a hairbrush as a microphone while she does a choreography in her bathroom.

Madame X reworded her hit song to reflect quarantine life by singing "Come on go, let's go eat some fried fish (fried fish)." Instead of "Come on Vogue, let your body move to the music (move to the music)."

On Sunday, the pop star shared another coronavirus related post. She posted a new video on her social sites captioned “No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno.”

In the video, Madonna is sitting naked in a milky bathtub full of rose petals and lit candles.

While soaking in the tub she closes her eyes with her knees tucked in and says, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell it’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.” The Material girl continues, “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Via: NME