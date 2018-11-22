Lyft To Offer 35% Off For Black Friday Shoppers

Black Friday is tomorrow and I know that traffic will be terrible and to even find parking will make you lose some time.

Well, Lyft is here to save the day. The company will offer a 35 percent discount on rides to stores and shopping malls around the DFW area.

"With hundreds of deals available and millions of Dallas-Fort Worth residents out shopping, Black Friday is one of our most popular times of year for Lyft users," says Market Manager for Lyft DFW, Yohan Bobcombe. "We are happy to help make shoppers' Black Friday experiences a little less stressful by eliminating the hassle of driving and parking."

This is the 2017 Top 10 destinations for Black Friday shoppers according to Lyft:

1. Walmart

2. Galleria Dallas

3. NorthPark Center

4. Target

5. Parks at Arlington

6. Stonebriar Mall

7. Town East Mall

8. Irving Mall

9. Best Buy

10. The Shops at Willow Bend

via Dallas News