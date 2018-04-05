Love Eating Pasta? Study Says It Won't Make You Fat

Are you trying to lose weight and watching what you eat, especially with carbs? Well a Canadian study says it may be good for your diet.

"Carbohydrate staples such as pasta have been implicated in the obesity epidemic," says in a medical journal, BMJ Open. "It is unclear whether pasta contributes to weight gain or like other low-glycemic index (GI) foods contributes to weight loss."

Researchers gathered roughly 2,500 participants in this study and shows that low-GI diet results in weight loss, reducing blood sugar and loweres the risk of type 2 diabetes and any heart disease.

"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat," says nutrition scientist John Sievenpiper. "In fact, analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet."

Well what do you know! Looks like you can add pasta to your diet now!

Marco A. Salinas

NY Daily News