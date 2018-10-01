Little League Field Destroyed By Floods In Fort Worth

As you remember the Friday night storm that happened back in September that caused major flooding for most of the DFW area, the baseball fields in Fort Worth have been destroyed, ending the little league season early.

"Every field was under water three-feet high," says a father who has three sons playing for the University Little League.

Roughly 1,100 children in the Fort Worth area visit the baseball fields year round. Other local little leagues has offered their fields to play their games, though 40 percent of the games have already been canceled due to the damages.

The community in Fort Worth has created a GoFundMe page and has raised a little over $43,000. Though, ULL says it'll need three times more than the amount saved at the GoFundMe.

via WFAA