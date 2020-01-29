Mick Fleetwood Says Lindsey Buckingham Will Not Be Joining Fleetwood Mac Anytime Soon

Looks like we won’t be seeing Lindsey Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Mick Fleetwood made it very clear that the guitarist will not be returning to the band. When asked if he saw a scenario where Lindsey could join Fleetwood Mac again Mick responded by saying that the band wasn't happy with Lindsey and that it just wasn’t working.

“No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no. It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

When asked if he's spoken with Lindsey since his heart attack, Mick said he hasn't talked to him for some time now.