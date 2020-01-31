Mighty Ducks Star To Receive Treatment Courtesy Of Lindsay Lohan’s Dad

Earlier this week child star from Disney’s ‘The Mighty Ducks’, Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary under the influence of methamphetamine.

Now it looks like Weiss may be receiving help from Michael Lohan. TMZ reports that several different people have been trying to help Weiss, one of those being Lindsay Lohan’s dad.

Apparently, Michael Lohan jumped at the opportunity to help the struggling actor and has reached out to a colleague in Southeast Texas who runs a rehab facility. The actor has been dealing with several life-threatening issues, including diabetes, mental illness and, drug addiction.

Once Weiss is released from jail and agrees to go through with the program, he will need to be mentally evaluated, and if he poses no physical danger to himself or others he will be admitted.