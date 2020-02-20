'Riverdale' Star Reveals She Had A Dream About Luke Perry

Nearly a year later we are still talking about the loss of actor Luke Perry.

‘Riverdale’ actress Lili Reinhart took to Twitter to share with her fans the dream she had the night before. Reinhart says got the chance to see Luke Perry again and give him one last hug.

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.



Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

The season premiere of ‘Riverdale’ opened with a special tribute to Perry giving his character the proper sendoff.

Perry passed away last March after suffering a stroke; he recently made headlines again after fans noticed he was omitted from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 2020 Oscars.

Via: New York Post