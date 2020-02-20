'Riverdale' Star Reveals She Had A Dream About Luke Perry

February 20, 2020
Jack Music
Cast of Riverdale

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Nearly a year later we are still talking about the loss of actor Luke Perry. 

‘Riverdale’ actress Lili Reinhart took to Twitter to share with her fans the dream she had the night before. Reinhart says got the chance to see Luke Perry again and give him one last hug.  

The season premiere of ‘Riverdale’ opened with a special tribute to Perry giving his character the proper sendoff. 

Perry passed away last March after suffering a stroke; he recently made headlines again after fans noticed he was omitted from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 2020 Oscars. 

Via: New York Post

