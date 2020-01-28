Lethal Weapon 5 Is Happening! Mel Gibson & Danny Glover Will Return

It’s been more than 20 years since we last saw Riggs and Murtaugh together, now it looks like we’ll be seeing the buddy cops one last time.

During a producers round table meeting with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Dan Lin confirmed that a fifth installment to the ‘Lethal Weapon’ franchise is happening. Lin said that the original director Richard Donner is set to return along with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

"We're trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script."

A fifth Lethal Weapon movie has been in the works for the longest time. After failing to get a movie off the ground a TV series based on the franchise was then produced by Fox, it went on to air for three seasons.

Maybe everyone involved is too old; Mel Gibson recently turned 64-years-old, Danny Glover will be 74, and director Richard Donner will be pushing 90 this spring. Are you excited for one more Lethal Weapon movie?

Video of Producers Roundtable: Charlize Theron, David Heyman, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Dan Lin | Close Up

Via: Movie Web