Leaning Tower Of Dallas Recreated In LEGO At The LEGOLAND Discovery Center

February 21, 2020
Jack Music
The Leaning Tower Of Dallas is one of the coolest sights to see in Dallas right now. The remnants of the old ACS building in Uptown have been the talk of the town all week, with T-shirts and petitions being made every day. 

Now one LEGO builder took it upon himself to pay homage to the building. Master model builder assistant Matt Graham, built a replica of the Leaning Tower of Dallas at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine. 

It only took Graham two hours to build and required a total of 1,500 LEGO bricks. The display he built was pretty accurate; he managed to get the tilt just right and even included Minifigs taking pictures of each other doing the "hold up" pose. 

The Leaning Tower Of Dallas LEGO replica will be on display at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine throughout the month of February. Go check it out while you still can. 

Via: FOX 4 News

