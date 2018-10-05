Lawsuit Against LaCroix For Allegedly Adding 'Cockroach Insecticide' In Their Sparkling Water

The parent company of LaCroix, a sparkling water division, faces a lawsuit saying that the company allegdly using "cockroach insecticide" in their drinks.

Beaumont Costales, the law firm filing the suit on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimes that she tested and revealed the ingredients, though the company denies.

"LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic," the lawsuit states. "These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer, and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide."

The National Beverage Corp. denies these allegations and says that LaCroix is 100 percent natural.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers "natural" on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when 'nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added," the company says in a statement.

via USA TODAY