Lawmaker In Tennessee Proposes Bill For Student Loans To Come Out Of Your Paycheck

A lawmaker from Tennessee proposes a law that will deduct from your paycheck to pay back your student loans.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, proposes a payment plan that will depend on the person's income. Though, he says it won't go over the 10 percent of your income in total.

This could affect more than 40 million people with the total of $1.5 trillion in student debt loans.

"And it makes sure if there were no money earned, there would be no money owed," he says. "And that would not reflect negatively on a borrower's credit."

