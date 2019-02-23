Lawmaker From North Texas Proposes Bill To End Tolls On Toll Roads Once Paid Off

A Plano state representative files a bill that would end charging for tolls on the toll road once they're paid off.

State Representative of District 66 Matt Shaheen introduced HB436 that would give the toll roads to Texas after the projects have been paid off.

"The government's job is to provide roads that are funded through existing tax structes, and historically the legislature has underfunded transportation causing the need for toll roads. With recent increases in transportation funding, Texas needs a strategy to rid our roadways of toll roads," says Shaheen in a statement. "Collin County citizens are paying a disproportionate amount of their earnings on toll roads, and that needs to be addressed."

I believe life would be better not paying for toll roads. What do you think?

via FOX 4