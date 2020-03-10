KISS Suspends Meet & Greets and Photo Ops Due To Coronavirus

Looks like the members of KISS won’t be taking pictures with their fans anytime soon.

An email from KISS manager Doc McGhee was sent to fans that purchased VIP passes. Fans were told that they would be suspending their VIP experience for the remainder of their tour due to fears of spreading COVID-19.

According to the email the concert will still take place but anyone who purchased a VIP experience would receive a full refund.

"Our meet and greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together. After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.”

"Your VIP upgrade will be refunded in full. There will be no VIP activity taking place at the show. This includes Captain's Lounge and Photo Op. All refunds will be given from point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to show up."

KISS will end the current leg of their tour on Saturday, March 15th when they stop by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The band will kick off the other half of their U.S. tour on August 28th.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock