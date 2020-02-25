Kelly Clarkson Performs Alongside Wilson Phillips

Wilson Phillips did more than just talk with singer Kelly Clarkson while stopping by her new daytime talk show.

Clarkson joined the group for a rendition of their hit song ‘Hold On’ for a bit she calls "Kellyoke". Clarkson’s outstanding vocals fit perfectly with the rest of the group. Watch their full performance in the clip down below.

Video of Wilson Phillips Performs &#039;Hold On&#039; With Kelly Clarkson | Kellyoke

During Wilson Phillips’ interview, Chynna Phillips talked about what she was going through when she wrote their 1990 hit song. You can check out their whole interview down

Video of Chynna Phillips Says ‘Hold On’ Helped Her Get Sober

Via: Entertainment Weekly