Keanu Reeves Spotted Filming ‘The Matrix 4’ Alongside Carrie-Anne Moss

Looks like production on ‘The Matrix 4’ has already begun.

Bystanders snapped a few photos from the set of the next installment in The Matrix franchise. What gave the production crew away? Keanu Reeves of course!

Reeves was spotted wearing a black coat, t-shirt and jeans in a San Francisco neighborhood. He wasn’t alone either, actress Carrie Ann Moss was also spotted on set. based on these photos the scene may be taking place in China Town.

'The Matrix 4' doesn’t hit theaters until May 21st, 2021 so we’ll have to wait a while before the first trailer drops.

Are you excited to see Keanu Reeves return as Neo in a fourth Matrix movie?

Via: Yahoo Entertainment