Katy Perry Announced She Was Pregnant With A New Music Video

Katy Perry announced on Thursday morning that she and her fiancée actor Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

Perry showed off her baby bump in a new music video for her latest single "Never Worn White". In the video we see the pop star hiding her preganancy until the very end where she’s seen caressing her bump.

On Instagram the ‘American Idol’ judge hinted that she’s due that sometime this summer. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer...”

Video of Katy Perry - Never Worn White (Official)

This will be Perry’s first child, and Orlando Blooms second. He previously had a child with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Via: WFAA