Kate Spade Found Dead In Her New York Apartment

June 5, 2018
According to NBC New York, Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment late Tuesday morning.

New York officers say that a staff member found Spade hanged from a red scarf. Police didn't confirm the identity of the body, but sources say that the body does belong to Spade. As the investigation continues, they will find out what was the cause of her death.

A note was found in her apartment though we don't know what the note contained as of now. People and celebrities took to Twitter to give thoughts and prayers to the fashion icon. 

 

 

NBC New York

