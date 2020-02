Child Star From ‘Jerry Maguire’ Congratulates Mom Renee Zellweger On Her Oscar Win

On Sunday night, everyone congratulated Renee Zellweger after she took home the Best Actress award at the Oscars for her role in 'Judy'. Even her former child co-star Jonathan Lipnicki.

Lipnicki, now 29 was best known for portraying Zellweger's son in the 1996 drama ‘Jerry Maguire’. The former child star sent out a tweet on Sunday following her win, saying “Congrats Mom!!! #Oscars.”

‘Jerry Maguire’ earned four Oscar nominations and helped kick off both Lipnicki and Zellweger's acting careers.

Via: People