Jon Bon Jovi Washes Dishes At Non-Profit Restaurant

Jon Bon Jovi spent his Wednesday washing dishes at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey as the community deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a picture uploaded by the restaurants Instagram account of Bon Jovi elbows deep in the sink washing dishes in the kitchen. The post is captioned, “If you can’t do what you do… do what you can!”

Bon Jovi opened Soul Kitchen in 2011, and recently opened a second location. Due to the pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all bars, concerts, casinos and restaurants to close their doors to customers until further notice. The JBJ Soul Kitchen is closed for dining in but is available for take-out.

As of now, the Bon Jovi is scheduled to go on tour with Bryan Adams from June 10 to July 28, and set to release single “Limitless,” on May 15.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock