Papa John Says He Actually Didn’t Eat 40 Pizzas In 30 Days

What he should have said was that he ate 40 slices.

Back in November, former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter went viral after he did an interview where he claimed that he ate 40 pizzas in 30 days.

Now it looks like he may have over exaggerated when he made that bizarre statement. Schnatter recently appeared on a podcast where he backtracked his claims and said that he didn’t eat all that pizza.

“I didn’t say I’d eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days, I said that I had 40 pizzas in 30 days. When I said I had a pizza, this means I’m inspecting. I’m not eating every pizza, I may be eating parts of pizzas.”

He went on to say that he now eats eight or nine slices of pizza a week. Schnatter says this number is lower compared to the amount he used to eat while he was CEO, which was closer to 12 to 15 slices a week.

Via: New York Post