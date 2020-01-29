John Cena’s Character In Fast & Furious 9 Is Ripped

Fast & Furious 9 unveiled the character posters

January 29, 2020
Jack Music
John Cena

Credit: Imagn/Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

The new Fast & Furious sequel movie titled F9, unveiled character posters and one of the biggest additions to this movie is John Cena joining the cast. 

Here is a glimpse of what John Cena’s character will look like. All the posters that were dropped are members of Dominic Torreto’s family, indicating Cena will most likely be one of the good guys. His character looks extremely massive and ripped.

Watch the livestream of ‘The Road To F9.’ The trailer and concert will drop Friday, January, 31 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The concert will take place in Miami, Florida featuring Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. The concert can be livestreamed and viewed through these social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theatres this summer.

