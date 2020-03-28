Jogger Runs Routes That Look Like Animal Artwork On GPS Tracker
Now THIS is creative (and good exercise)!
It's kind of a real-life Etch A Sketch!
35-year-old Jeric Yeun lives in New Cross Gate, South London: and really enjoys jogging. But he's taken the sport to a whole new level. An artistic level, if you will!
Yeun purposely plans out exactly where he's going to jog: so that his routes (upwards of 18 miles each) will show up as adorable drawings of animals on his phone's GPS. It's not only for fun, either: Yeun is working to raise funds for Spinal Research (he's already raised about $1800).
The coronavirus quarantine hasn't slowed him down, either: he just runs earlier in the morning to avoid crowds. See if you can figure out what his "drawings" are below!
--#StravaArt No 1️⃣2️⃣ -- 29.73k done for my Sunday Long Run on my own. . . To my special kangaroo mom -- an early one for Malaysia. . . Thanks for keeping me safe & warm. Thanks for being there for me. Thanks for hopping through life with me. . . Mom, I don't always take the time to tell you how much I am thankful for everything you have done. I thank you more than ever, mom. I love you -- . . The Strava Art today is dedicated to all the lovely mom in the world -- Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day --
--#StravaArt No 1️⃣1️⃣ -- When the world is going upside down-- Be like a #giraffe & always remember to... Stand Up. Stand Tall. Stand Firm & Stand Strong ---- We'll get through this tough time together-- . . Hope you'll like my new Strava Art. Stay strong, stay safe, stay #happy everyone ---- . . . Today, I just wanted to go out to get some fresh air this morning. Spending some happy time doing something I love-- looking for things I can draw around #Arsenal Stadium & Finsbury Park-- People asked me, with London Marathon being postponed, will I carry on doing my long run? Why not, keep the spirit going --✌--Sunday long run all done & dusted with 32.58k in the bag including warm up, drawing the art & cool down.
--#StravaArt No 1️⃣0️⃣ -- Rise and shine, cluck cluck cluck -- it's a fun day being outdoor leading a group of lovely ppl drawing this #StravaArt at Victoria Park, I've tried my best as it's tricky on a shorter distance to put in more details into the drawing. Hope that you lovely people like it ---- . . . 28.16k in the bag this morning -- Apart from the fun of drawing the #rooster with our sexy legs covering 9.53k, I've also squeezed in a total of 17.63k jog up with @leolumix to meet the group in Vicky Park, and 1k of cool down jog to the Victoria Park market after the drawing.So #SundayRunday are all done now. It's time to hit the Victoria Park Sunday Market for some nice post run foods with the group.
--#StravaArt No 9️⃣-- Animals have come to mean so much in our lives -- We live in a fragmented & disconnected culture. Politics are ugly, religion is struggling, technology is stressful, & the economy is unfortunate (oh #Brexit). What's one thing that we have in our lives that we can depend on? A #dog -- or a #cat -- loving us unconditionally, every day, very faithfully - Jon Katz . . . Here, from me, to each and everyone of you who wanted the true unconditional #love ❤️-- Hope you like my Strava Art-- . . . So recap on my day. So how was it? I started my day volunteering at my local parkrun as a barcode scanner. It was nice chatting to new faces & also being able to give back to the community just so other ppl can enjoy #parkrun -- So post parkrun, is where my fun begins. Who said long run is boring? -- It can be adventurous & #fun too. A total of 19.78k in the bags running & drawing things with my sexy legs ----
#StravaArt 8️⃣ May your heart be filled with #happiness , #love & contentment with every passing moment. Wishing everyone a Happy Chinese New Year - The Year of the Rat ----❤️------ . . So lots of people has been asking me, when will I be drawing a rat --So here you go you lovely people ------ A total of 2️⃣8️⃣.1️⃣9️⃣k of running in the bags. Tried my best as some of the roads are closed ⚠️
#StravaArt 7️⃣ Who needs some vitamin #Sea ?-- . . When you combine the power of the sea -- and the horse from last week -- , you get yourself a #SeaHorse -- What do you think? Comments below? ---- . . The fun starts early today, where I'm leading a group of lovely people ------ (and some of them for their very first Strava Art, super #exciting). Well done to each and everyone of you embracing the 3 Celcius cold --️❄️ Swipe right to view ---- . . . 15k in the bags for me and the breakdown of the session below. ➡️3.88k to Camberwell to meet the people. ➡️1.38k jog to the start. ➡️6.47k drawing our lovely @Strava Art together --. ➡️3.58 jog home --.
#StravaArt No 6️⃣ Sometimes to get speed, you need to chase something faster ---- What do you think? Comments below ---- . . . It's a bit of mixed session today with 34.37k in the bags. I've started my day with a 10k race with @runthroughuk at Finsbury Park. Thanks to @lilliesfitness for the race entry ------ When I've found out from @gailseal that the course is hilly ⛰️ Things are going to be abit tricky. It's a 4 laps loop. The plan is to go easy for the first lap to test out the course, which ended up as a tempo run -- Completed it in 43m 24s (4:21/km) , a tough course indeed. The fun had just started postrace. I've then jogged to the starting point to kick start my long run & drawing. A multitasking guy for sure -- I'm hungry now, race recap tomorrow.
----#REDJanuary Day 3 ---- There is something "fishy" going on my #birthday today ---- . . . Chinese saying "Nian Nian You Yu", direct translation to having fishes every year. Which also means, "May there be abundance every year" as a wish to someone having lots of health, wealth and friendship ---------- . . . Look what I've found in Barbican, London -- A total of 13k in the bags including warm up ➡️ drawing the art ➡️ cooling down. Thanks to @notjust1run @izmvn @thechallengerinme @officialameliacarter for coming out tonight -- Sorry for the short notice, hope you have lots of fun running and figuring out what we're drawing -- It's always tricky to draw in the city centre due to all the tall buildings, tried my best on it, hope everyone likes it. Happy birthday to me again --------
#MotivationMonday Quack quack -- Guess who's back in London? -- I'm back at my favourite park, Shoreditch Park. Lots of #memories and training done here ------ . . . Glorious Sunshine today --️ Its very rare during this time of the year to get such warm weather. Why waste the day? Let's go out for a run or a walk --♂️-- . . . Well, it's my final #StravaArt for the year 2019 -- I hope that I've motivated at least a few of you to be more active-- So for today, a total of 24.89k in the bags in the lovely morning with the lovely duck ❤️
#Honey, look who I've found roaming around for some boxing day sales, it's Mr #Trex ---- . Say hi to Mr Trex ---- @ultraxco @soar_running #holiday100 . . A total of 27.18k (including warm up and cool down) in the bags today having a bit of fun doing my 3rd attempt of #StravaArt in Glasgow .Time to get ready to try some famous Glasgow Curries recommended by a friend of mine ---- and then some boxing day shopping ---- and touring around.
--Advent Running Day 24-- #TuesdayMotivation Look it's a Bird--...It's a Plane ✈️...no it's Santa Clause -- It can also be Papa Smurf or a Dwarf -- I am open to any other suggestions? Comments below ---- @ultraxco . . . Last day of work before #Xmas , woohooo ----. I've been spending lots of time outdoor to do abit of a #StravaArt today. Have you tried drawing with your legs before? It is not as easy as I think it will be. It took longer than I expect too. I was thinking it will be roughly 20k to draw the whole art but I've ended up covering like 36.27k including running to the start and jogging home -- Rest day tomorrow cos it's Christmas -- Tonnes of foods tonight, super hungry -- Enjoy your holiday, and Merry #Christmas , Ho..Ho..Ho..--