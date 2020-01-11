Joaquin Phoenix & Martin Sheen Arrested In Washington, DC

All the stars were out for the final DC "Fire Drill Friday" climate protest.

January 11, 2020
Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMediaSipa USA (Martin Sheen); Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via Imagn Content Services, LLC (Joaquin Phoenix)

All of the stars were out at the "Fire Drill Friday" rally on Capitol Hill yesterday (Friday 1/10/19): it's just that some of them got arrested.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing) were two of the 147 individuals arrested on the Rotunda steps of the U.S. Capitol Building: they were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding for apparent unlawful demonstration activity.  They were bringing awareness to environmental issues: like climate change.  Phoenix and Sheen aren't the only stars to have been detained for their work in the recent protests: Ted Danson, Sally Field, Rosanna Arquette, Diane Lane and organizer Jane Fonda have been arrested, too.  Jane Fonda spent one night in jail back in November, after her fourth arrest.

Check out some of the Hollywood stars in the videos below.

Source: Los Angeles Times/MSN

