Jessica Simpson Says Tony Romo Broke Up With Her Because Of John Mayer

We all remember the days when Tony Romo dated actress Jessica Simpson. She could always be spotted at the Cowboy games wearing her pink number nine jersey.

Simpson just released her new memoir ‘Open Book’ where she talked about her struggles with alcohol; she even talked about her time dating Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Apparently, John Mayer was the real reason they broke up. Simpson says she ran into Mayer at her parent's house and didn't tell Tony. According to her book nothing happened, but Tony didn’t believe her after he saw an email addressed from John to Jess.

"Tony accused me of seeing John behind his back. I hadn’t cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn’t even seen him. Tony didn’t believe that for a second. And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email."

"Tony soon realized I was telling the truth. Of course I didn’t cheat on him. But our breakup had been so ugly that it shocked me into realizing it had been necessary."

In the end, everything worked out Jessica went on to marry ex-NFL tight end Eric Johnson, while Tony Romo married Dallas native Candice Crawford.

Via: TMZ