Jerry Jones’ Yacht Makes All The Other Boats In Miami Look Tiny

Even when the Dallas Cowboys aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, owner Jerry Jones is still making his presence known at the big game down in Miami, Florida.

A week before the game, Jones docked his massive yacht at the PortMiami. His yacht, the “Bravo Eugenia” is 357-feet long, features two helipads and costs $250 million. You can bet Jerry is throwing a Super Bowl party on his yacht sometime this week.

My Pops on a cruise ship in Miami about to leave and what does he see Jerry Jones yacht across the water... ------. I told his ass he better go overboard so Jerry Jones can scoop him up. ------ pic.twitter.com/9A2UU0bvFy — Chris Tanner (@ChrisTa06912839) January 24, 2020

Arial footage of the port shows the Bravo Eugenia towering over every other boat and yacht at the dock.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives in Miami for @SuperBowl LIV aboard his 357-ft. mega-yacht. https://t.co/cWuejhAdxj pic.twitter.com/zwwR7TBExl — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 29, 2020

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram