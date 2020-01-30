Jerry Jones’ Yacht Makes All The Other Boats In Miami Look Tiny

January 30, 2020
Even when the Dallas Cowboys aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, owner Jerry Jones is still making his presence known at the big game down in Miami, Florida. 

A week before the game, Jones docked his massive yacht at the PortMiami. His yacht, the “Bravo Eugenia” is 357-feet long, features two helipads and costs $250 million. You can bet Jerry is throwing a Super Bowl party on his yacht sometime this week. 

Arial footage of the port shows the Bravo Eugenia towering over every other boat and yacht at the dock. 

