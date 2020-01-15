‘Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time’ Has Officially Crowned A Champion

A champion has officially been crowned in the ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ tournament. While the competition had the three highest money winning competitors in show history competing against each other, only one would be named the show “GOAT.” After four episodes, Ken Jennings has proved to be the greatest of all time, beating out James Holzhauer on the final clue.

We have a winner in the Jeopardy GOAT Tournament! pic.twitter.com/zPA4axAWow — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) January 15, 2020

Ken Jennings was able to hold off James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter on the fourth and final episode of ‘Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time.’ Jennings was the first time three wins, claiming the first, along with the final two. Though Holzhauer was able to win the second episode, and stayed close to the end, it wasn’t enough to claim victory.

And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens pic.twitter.com/dtYhNEOQ3Q — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Ken’s form is terrible. This is like Sheryl Crow covering Sweet Child O’ Mine https://t.co/cU9Zp6VJJm — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

The two had a fun back and forth throughout the tv special, along with Rutter and host Alex Trebek. On the show’s final clue, where Jennings claimed victory, Jennings correctly answered, while Holzhauer, a professional gambler, bet everything on an incorrect answer. Rutter used his time to make a special shout out to Trebek, writing “You’re the best, Alex!” Whole sweet, it wasn’t enough to win, as Ken Jennings is officially the Jeopardy! GOAT.

Via Yahoo!