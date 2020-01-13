Jelly Belly Is Bringing Their Iconic Jelly Bean Flavors To Sparkling Water

As sparkling water becomes more and more popular, and not just because of the rise of hard seltzer beverages, it seems more and more people are trying to jump on board before it’s too late. As more people turn to flavored water, as opposed to sugary sodas, one iconic candy brand has decided to bring their flavors to the game. Jelly Belly now has their own line of sparkling water, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it.

The Jelly Belly Candy Company is a family business, but some family members have recently branches off to start The Joffer Beverage Company. This new beverage company is set to launch their new zero-calorie sparkling water, featuring the iconic flavors of Jelly Belly jelly beans. The flavors that will be included are French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon.

The new line of sparkling waters will begin being sold on January 13th, and can be purchased at eight 12-ounce cans for $5. While some fans are upset controversial flavors like licorice and buttered popcorn won’t be included, many are excited to have their favorite jelly bean flavors as sparkling water. Now it’s only a matter of time before an alcohol version is available.

Via Today