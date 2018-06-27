J.C. Penny, Kohl's Started Hiring For Back-To-School and Christmas

It's never too early to think about the rest of the year. Since we have 6 months of the year left, it's usually the busiest time of the year since Back-To-School and the holiday season drive traffic through department stores.

On Wednesday, department giants J.C. Penny and Kohl's are hiring workers for the rest of the year. The early hiring comes from the job market being tight and the fight for talent is spreading so much into lower hourly paid workers.

J.C. Penny is planning to hire 400 workers in DFW and nationwide. Kohl's on the other hand, are beginning to hire in five Dallas area stores, (Plano, Frisco, Denton, Keller and Rockwall). Kohl's will hire more people in August for other departments, warehouse and corporate.

