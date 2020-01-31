Shirtless Jason Momoa Lathers Up For Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Tis the season for Super Bowl which means awesome comical commercials. Watch as Aquaman star Jason Momoa gets soapy in a Super Bowl commercial teaser for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

Momoa shares a glimpse of the commercial in a video. He captioned the post "Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J"

Momoa shows how he “gets comfortable at home.” He is in a bathtub reading a romance novel, getting soapy and lathered in bubbles and even tweezing his unibrow hair in a robe. The audience has never seen the super hero and warrior like this before.

me likes bubbles -- #MomoaBowl A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jan 28, 2020 at 4:56am PST

Momoa first began teasing the ad on Monday continued with other post throughout the week. He shared a longer clip on Friday.

Via: E News