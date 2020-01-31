Shirtless Jason Momoa Lathers Up For Super Bowl Commercial Teaser
He is showing off his goofy side
Tis the season for Super Bowl which means awesome comical commercials. Watch as Aquaman star Jason Momoa gets soapy in a Super Bowl commercial teaser for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.
Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J
Momoa shares a glimpse of the commercial in a video. He captioned the post "Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J"
Momoa shows how he “gets comfortable at home.” He is in a bathtub reading a romance novel, getting soapy and lathered in bubbles and even tweezing his unibrow hair in a robe. The audience has never seen the super hero and warrior like this before.
Momoa first began teasing the ad on Monday continued with other post throughout the week. He shared a longer clip on Friday.
Via: E News