Janet Jackson Recognized At The Billboard Music Awards Plus Performance

The little sister of the Jackson family, Janet Jackson, was honored at the Billboard Music Awards. She was recognized of all of her accomplishments, with all the tracks that were in the Billboard Charts and selling out multiple venues throughout the world.

She became a worldwide sensation despite of the racism and the dominance of men during the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Her performance at the award ceremony, she sang Nasty, If, and Throb

She was presented with the Billboard Icon Award by Bruno Mars.

A huge congratulations to Janet and all of her accomplishments. A well deserved award for this great icon!

Marco A. Salinas