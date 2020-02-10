Janet Jackson Announces New Album And 2020 Tour
New music and an arena tour, 2020 just got a whole lot better.
Janet Jackson just announced that a new album titled ‘Black Diamond’ will be released later this year. You can’t release a new album without going on tour; Janet Jackson will be stopping by 34-cities this summer to promote her new 12th studio album.
According to a press release, Jackson will perform new songs and in honor of its 30th anniversary she will give a special performance of her hit album Rhythm Nation 1814.
Janet Jackson will bring her Black Diamond tour to DFW on August 3rd when she stops by the American Airlines Center. Tickets go on sale on February 13th.
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond -------- — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website -- Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm! — ---- European & Additional World Dates To Be Announced!
