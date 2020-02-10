Janet Jackson Announces New Album And 2020 Tour

New music and an arena tour, 2020 just got a whole lot better.

Janet Jackson just announced that a new album titled ‘Black Diamond’ will be released later this year. You can’t release a new album without going on tour; Janet Jackson will be stopping by 34-cities this summer to promote her new 12th studio album.

According to a press release, Jackson will perform new songs and in honor of its 30th anniversary she will give a special performance of her hit album Rhythm Nation 1814.

Janet Jackson will bring her Black Diamond tour to DFW on August 3rd when she stops by the American Airlines Center. Tickets go on sale on February 13th.

Via: Consequence of Sound