James Bond Is The World’s Luckiest Gambler In SNL’s 007 Parody

Daniel Craig has starred in several other movies throughout his career, but his performance as James bond will always be what he’s known for.

Craig hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and killed it. One sketch the writers couldn’t pass up with was a 007 parody. In the clip, we see James Bond about to receive important information from a woman at a casino, only he gets distracted after winning on the craps tables.

With the release of ‘No Time To Die’ being delayed until November, this hilarious clip will surely keep us satisfied.

Check out the clip below.

Video of James Bond Scene - SNL

Via: Movie Web