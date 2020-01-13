Oscars Snub J Lo And Adam Sandler; Check Out All The Nominees For This Year’s Awards
The 2020 Academy Award Nominations Were Announced Monday Morning
The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and while fans are excited to see who takes home the top prizes, many online were upset with those left off this year’s list. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Irishman’ were each awarded with multiple nominations, while ‘Joker’ took the lead with 11 nominations. Still, it was those left off that had many upset, as Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler were left without a single nomination this year. Check out all the nominees below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bathes, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johnasson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Via Time