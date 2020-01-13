Oscars Snub J Lo And Adam Sandler; Check Out All The Nominees For This Year’s Awards

January 13, 2020
The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and while fans are excited to see who takes home the top prizes, many online were upset with those left off this year’s list. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Irishman’ were each awarded with multiple nominations, while ‘Joker’ took the lead with 11 nominations. Still, it was those left off that had many upset, as Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler were left without a single nomination this year. Check out all the nominees below.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bathes, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johnasson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

