It's Snowing In Parts Of North Texas!

Look out your window, North Texas (especially Denton County): it could be snowing!

Even though kids are cursing the fact that it's not happening during the school week, it's still pretty cool to have the first snowfall of the winter season.

Because we know it's not going to last, we've gathered some of our favorite snow pictures (and videos) from this morning: enjoy!

Snow falling in Denton ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qUYr7bZ5ph — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) January 11, 2020

Welcome to Texas where Denton has snow and Dallas is dry af -- pic.twitter.com/eQQ50JcDSz — Mr. Toxic’s Mentor (@DwestTheMaster) January 11, 2020

Traffic conditions are poor throughout Denton County. Here is a snapshot of the I35E / I35W split in Denton. Multiple accidents reported on I35 and 380 throughout the county. pic.twitter.com/ACE26Dp02a — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) January 11, 2020

Its snowing in Denton, TX! Hurray! First snow of the year! pic.twitter.com/Ete8AFUaTu — Jace Bryan (@JaceBryan_) January 11, 2020

We have two and a half inches in North Denton and still coming down! (~15 mins ago) pic.twitter.com/sPXDbxpr7t — Ryan Munthe (@rjmunthe) January 11, 2020

Denton, Texas surprised me with snow today ☃️ it's been Years since I seen snow pic.twitter.com/Vfnn4M5oe1 — Kenrick (@FactandOpinion_) January 11, 2020

Seeing snow in Denton! Roads are bad, but the scenery is beautiful! About 1-2” at my location. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/IMWyk5de98 — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) January 11, 2020

Did I mention it’s snowing here? pic.twitter.com/KfKu6OOwPt — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 11, 2020

It’s still snowing --

I’m so damn excited! pic.twitter.com/lf7abMupV0 — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) January 11, 2020

