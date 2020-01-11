It's Snowing In Parts Of North Texas!

And people (and pets) are loving it.

January 11, 2020
Jack Music
Photo Credit: Mitchell Hatch

Photo Credit: Mitchell Hatch

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Local Buzz
Local News
Random & Odd News
Shows

Look out your window, North Texas (especially Denton County): it could be snowing!

Even though kids are cursing the fact that it's not happening during the school week, it's still pretty cool to have the first snowfall of the winter season.

Because we know it's not going to last, we've gathered some of our favorite snow pictures (and videos) from this morning: enjoy!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
snow
North Texas
weather