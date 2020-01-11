It's Snowing In Parts Of North Texas!
And people (and pets) are loving it.
Look out your window, North Texas (especially Denton County): it could be snowing!
Even though kids are cursing the fact that it's not happening during the school week, it's still pretty cool to have the first snowfall of the winter season.
Because we know it's not going to last, we've gathered some of our favorite snow pictures (and videos) from this morning: enjoy!
Snow falling in Denton ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qUYr7bZ5ph— City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) January 11, 2020
Welcome to Texas where Denton has snow and Dallas is dry af -- pic.twitter.com/eQQ50JcDSz— Mr. Toxic’s Mentor (@DwestTheMaster) January 11, 2020
#Snow #WinterWonderland #winteriscoming #SnowMan— #RobinHood -- (@realrobinhood18) January 11, 2020
Its #snowing in Denton, #Texas!
This is what happens when your dog experiences snow for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/HwGwGGyk7t
Traffic conditions are poor throughout Denton County. Here is a snapshot of the I35E / I35W split in Denton. Multiple accidents reported on I35 and 380 throughout the county. pic.twitter.com/ACE26Dp02a— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) January 11, 2020
Its snowing in Denton, TX! Hurray! First snow of the year! pic.twitter.com/Ete8AFUaTu— Jace Bryan (@JaceBryan_) January 11, 2020
We have two and a half inches in North Denton and still coming down! (~15 mins ago) pic.twitter.com/sPXDbxpr7t— Ryan Munthe (@rjmunthe) January 11, 2020
Snow has been coming down hard along the 380 corridor between Denton and Frisco #dfwwx #txwx @NBCDFWWeather @TxStormChasers @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/b8fW2zLRaO— --Aldo-- (@AldoAvina) January 11, 2020
Two inches in North Denton! #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/B2713y5Leo— Heather Mount (@heatherrmount) January 11, 2020
Denton, Texas surprised me with snow today ☃️ it's been Years since I seen snow pic.twitter.com/Vfnn4M5oe1— Kenrick (@FactandOpinion_) January 11, 2020
Seeing snow in Denton! Roads are bad, but the scenery is beautiful! About 1-2” at my location. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/IMWyk5de98— Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) January 11, 2020
Did I mention it’s snowing here? pic.twitter.com/KfKu6OOwPt— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 11, 2020
It’s still snowing --— TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) January 11, 2020
I’m so damn excited! pic.twitter.com/lf7abMupV0