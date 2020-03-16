Influencer Records Herself Licking A Plane Toilet Seat, Calls It The “Coronavirus Challenge”

Well, this is one way to gain more followers.

Influencer Ava Louise wanted some of the spotlight that the Coronavirus has been hogging this past week. So what’s a twenty-something year old with 150K followers on Instagram to do? Ava went ahead and recorded a video of herself licking a plane toilet seat. She posted the video on social media and called it the “Coronavirus Challenge”, in her caption she wrote:

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane."

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane ---- pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

She later told Insider that she made the video for “clout”.

"I just wanted more attention than this corona bitch but she's good. So I capitalized off her. And now I'm like global news. My mom told me she's proud of me I shed light on pandemic while wearing Fendi sunglasses.”

Via: Yahoo News