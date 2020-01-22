New Funko Pop Rock Star Music Figures Include Aerosmith To Willie Nelson
The new rock collection has some of the greatest music legends
Attention music fans get ready for some fun new collectibles!
The London Toy Fair launched the newest Funko Pop! Vinyl figures of music legends.
The new line of the “rock” music collection include small vinyl figures that portray some of the most popular rock stars. Their small size and cute design make them great for collectors and music fans.
Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Lemmy Lead New Series of Funko Pop! Rock Star Figureshttps://t.co/Wqf1wFPiFw— Mimi Chen (@MImi_TheSound) January 21, 2020
Aerosmith, Willie Nelson, James Brown and ZZ Top are some of the many with a new Funko Pop! collectible figure that rolled out Tuesday, and are available for purchase.
Jan 20, 2020 - Typically my feed is about sharing items from my collection but today I need to show a couple of things that will be in my collection someday soon! @joeperryofficial & Steven Tyler @originalfunko Pops! A couple of the greatest rockers ever from one of the best bands ever @aerosmith
2020 London Toy Fair Reveals: Willie Nelson! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #WillieNelson
2020 London Toy Fair Reveals: James Brown! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #JamesBrown
2020 London Toy Fair Reveals: ZZ Top! @epicrights #epicrights @zztop #zztop #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair
A dozen rock and metal artists were announced for the collection. The artist included are Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, James Brown, Salt N Peppa, Lil Wayne, Slipknot, Eazy-E, Papa Nihil of Ghost, and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, among others are also available.
2020 London Toy Fair Reveals: Weezer! @weezer #weezer @manheadmerch #manheadmerch #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair
Later this month, figures for all five members of Def Leppard's current lineup will be released.