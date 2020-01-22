New Funko Pop Rock Star Music Figures Include Aerosmith To Willie Nelson

Attention music fans get ready for some fun new collectibles!

The London Toy Fair launched the newest Funko Pop! Vinyl figures of music legends.

The new line of the “rock” music collection include small vinyl figures that portray some of the most popular rock stars. Their small size and cute design make them great for collectors and music fans.

Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Lemmy Lead New Series of Funko Pop! Rock Star Figureshttps://t.co/Wqf1wFPiFw — Mimi Chen (@MImi_TheSound) January 21, 2020

Aerosmith, Willie Nelson, James Brown and ZZ Top are some of the many with a new Funko Pop! collectible figure that rolled out Tuesday, and are available for purchase.

A dozen rock and metal artists were announced for the collection. The artist included are Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, James Brown, Salt N Peppa, Lil Wayne, Slipknot, Eazy-E, Papa Nihil of Ghost, and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, among others are also available.

Later this month, figures for all five members of Def Leppard's current lineup will be released.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock