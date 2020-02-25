John Candy, John Belushi, And Burt Reynolds Get Their First Funko Pop Figures

At this point, you would think that every pop culture icon would have its own Funko Pop figure. As is turns out not everyone does.

Funko Pop is taking the New York Toy Fair by storm and is showing off some of their latest figures, which will all be out later this year.

This new line will mark the first time that actors Burt Reynolds, John Candy, John Belushi, and Tom Selleck will be featured as Funko Pop figures. Burt Reynolds’ 'Smokey and the Bandit' will debut this summer followed by another Bandit figure featuring his iconic black Trans Am. Tom Selleck's 'Magnum P.I.' will also make its debut this summer.

One of the most anticipated figures is John Belushi’s 'Bluto' character from 'Animal House'. Belushi has yet to receive a Funko Pop figure, not even for his character in the ‘Blue Brothers’. John Candy is getting his first Funko Pop Figure as well for his character ‘Ox’ from ‘Stripes’. Check out the newest Funko Pop collection down below.

Via: Movie Web