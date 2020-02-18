Huge Taco Fest In Dallas This April Offering $2 Tacos From 28 Taquerias

February 18, 2020
Jack Music
tacos

Ethan Miller / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food

Taco lovers rejoice!  

This April, Dallas is hosting it's sixth Taco Libre taco festival.  

A post shared by Taco Libre Dallas (@tacolibredallas) on

The festival will take place under The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market and feature tacos from 28 of the best taquerias in Dallas. 

And the best part is, vendors will be offering a $2 taco option.  

Along with the tacos, the festival will feature live music and even Lucha Libre matches.  

Last year’s main match champions Cibernetico and Aski the Mayan Warrior

A post shared by Taco Libre Dallas (@tacolibredallas) on

 

-story via narcity.com 

 

Tags: 
Tacos
festival
Dallas
farmers market
downtown
april
local
Events
food
2020