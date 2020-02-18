Huge Taco Fest In Dallas This April Offering $2 Tacos From 28 Taquerias
February 18, 2020
Taco lovers rejoice!
This April, Dallas is hosting it's sixth Taco Libre taco festival.
The festival will take place under The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market and feature tacos from 28 of the best taquerias in Dallas.
And the best part is, vendors will be offering a $2 taco option.
Along with the tacos, the festival will feature live music and even Lucha Libre matches.
Last year’s main match champions Cibernetico and Aski the Mayan Warrior
-story via narcity.com