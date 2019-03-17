Houston Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplets In Roughly 9 Minutes

Ladies, imagine giving birth to sextuplets in nine minutes? This Houston woman did just that.

Thelma Chiaka gave birth in Houston's Woman's Hospital of Texas to sextuplets.

The sextuplets included a set of twin boys and another set of twin girls. She gave birth on Friday between 4:50am and 4:59am.

All babies weighed between one pound, 12 onces and two pounds, 14 ounces. All of them are in stable condicion and Themla is doing great.

If you're wanting sextuplets, well, doctors say you would have to be the one of 4.7 billion people.

via FOX 4