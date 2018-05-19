Houston Texan Player Offers To Pay For Funerals Of Santa Fe Shooting

May 19, 2018
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Houston Texans defensive end player, J.J. Watt, told Santa Fe High School officials that he will personally pay for all funeral costs for the victims of the tragic shooting. 

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed ten people and ten others were injured. The suspect is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. 

Watt posted to Twitter Friday morning, only saying two words: "Absolutely horrific." 

A great gesture from the three-time defensive player of the year. Prayers to those affected by this tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas. 

 

Marco A. Salinas

FOX4

 

Tags: 
JJ Watt
Houston
texans
gesture
Santa Fe
shooting
High School
Funeral
students
massacre