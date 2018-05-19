Houston Texan Player Offers To Pay For Funerals Of Santa Fe Shooting

Houston Texans defensive end player, J.J. Watt, told Santa Fe High School officials that he will personally pay for all funeral costs for the victims of the tragic shooting.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed ten people and ten others were injured. The suspect is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Watt posted to Twitter Friday morning, only saying two words: "Absolutely horrific."

A great gesture from the three-time defensive player of the year. Prayers to those affected by this tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas.

Marco A. Salinas

FOX4