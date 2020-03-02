Houston's “Be Someone’ Graffiti Changed To “Wash UR Hands”

Apparently, they need to be reminded to wash their hands in down in Houston.

One of Houston’s crown jewels just happens to be graffiti art with the slogan “Be Someone”. Occasionally it gets altered or vandalized but somehow always reverts back to the original slogan.

Over the weekend, the sign was changed to help remind their citizens to wash their hands. The sign now says “Wash UR Hands”. With fears of Coronavirus on the rise, Houstonians need to be reminded to do the one thing that helps prevent the spread of germs.

Via: ABC 13 News