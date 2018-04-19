Houston Dispatcher Jailed After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Calls

A convenient store owner had to call 911, three times, in order to get help from the Houston police.

A security guard dialed 911 about a couple trucks who were racing on I-45. Before he can explain what was going on, the dispatcher says "Ain't nobody got time for this. For real." And hangs up.

Why you may ask? Well, it all came down to the dispatcher, where Crenshanda Williams, purposely hung up on thousands of Houston calls.

According to court documents, it says that she, "admitted that she often hangs up on calls that have not been connected because she did not want to talk to anyone at the time."

The Houston dispactcher center went on to investigate because most of her calls were 20 seconds or less.

On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation.

Marco A. Salinas

Washington Post