Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas Passes Away At 103
He was an Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age
Kirk Douglas was one of the world's biggest movie stars in the 1950s, the renowned actor passed away Wednesday at the age of 103.
Douglas acting career spanned for more than 60 years. His lengthy film career included starring roles in “'Champion,' 'The Bad and the Beautiful,' 'Lust for Life,' 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' and 'Spartacus,' to name just a few.
His son, Michael Douglas, announced his death on behalf of the Douglas family Wednesday in an Instagram post.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
He had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996, but his health was in decline.
Via: People