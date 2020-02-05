Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas Passes Away At 103

Kirk Douglas was one of the world's biggest movie stars in the 1950s, the renowned actor passed away Wednesday at the age of 103.

Douglas acting career spanned for more than 60 years. His lengthy film career included starring roles in “'Champion,' 'The Bad and the Beautiful,' 'Lust for Life,' 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' and 'Spartacus,' to name just a few.

His son, Michael Douglas, announced his death on behalf of the Douglas family Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the Golden Age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

He had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996, but his health was in decline.

Via: People